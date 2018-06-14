Job Title: Zonal Trade Marketing ExecutiveCompany: Airtel NigeriaLocation: Lagos, NigeriaExperience 5 yearsJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAJob Field: Sales / MarketingAirtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.The company made history on August 5, 2001 by becoming the first telecoms operator to launch commercial GSM services in Nigeria and has scored a series of many “firsts” in the highly competitive Nigerian telecommunications market including the first to introduce toll-free 24-hour customer care; first to launch service in all the six geo-political zones in the country; first to introduce affordable recharge denominations; first to introduce monthly free SMS and first to introduce monthly airtime bonus.A truly innovative company, Airtel has showed resilience, charting new paths in meeting the demands and needs of its esteemed stakeholders and enhancing distribution as well as providing affordable services to empower more Nigerians.In Nigeria, Airtel is working tirelessly to live up to an ambitious vision of being the most loved brand in the daily lives of Nigerians as it offers a superior brand experience and a portfolio of innovative products & services ranging from exciting voice solutions to inventive data packages and mobile broadband.Educational Qualifications and Functional / Technical Skills: – First degree in social or pure science. – A second degree in Business Management will be an added advantage. – Relevant Experience (Type of experience and minimum number of years). – Minimum of 5 year experience in marketing activations and channel branding from agency or FMCG industry – Excellent command of English language. – Excellent organizational, communication skills, and attention to detail. – Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Word , Excel and Power point. – Technical Marketing skillsOther requirements: – Good organizational and planning capabilities – Innovative and quick thinking capabilities – High level of stress tolerance – Adaptability – Innovation – Analytical – Decision Making – Must be a good collaborator/Team playerEducational Qualifications and Functional / Technical Skills: – First degree in social or pure science. – A second degree in Business Management will be an added advantage. – Relevant Experience (Type of experience and minimum number of years). – Minimum of 5 year experience in marketing activations and channel branding from agency or FMCG industry – Excellent command of English language. – Excellent organizational, communication skills, and attention to detail. – Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Word , Excel and Power point. – Technical Marketing skillsOther requirements: – Good organizational and planning capabilities – Innovative and quick thinking capabilities – High level of stress tolerance – Adaptability – Innovation – Analytical – Decision Making – Must be a good collaborator/Team player.