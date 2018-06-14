Job Title: Customer Service InternCompany: ToLet.com.ngJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareToLet.com.ng is Nigeria’s leading property platform, focused on providing users with up-to-date information, guidance as well as access to the best real estate agent network in Nigeria.Job Description: – Attending to Clients request daily. – Receive inquiries from Customers and resolve clients complaints. – Reporting Client activities and daily call centre information. – Ensures and provides quality service to both internal and external customers. – Accesses internal systems to obtain and extract order information and provide customer service management. – Responsible for decisions concerning personal time management and call activities. – Contributes to the development and maintenance of standards, policies and procedures regarding customer service. – Prepares, generates and distributes daily reports to appropriate personnel.Candidate Requirements: – Minimum of HND – Candidate must be fluent in English. – Candidate must have good Customer relation skills. – Candidate must have good analytic skills – Candidate must be able to work with little or no supervision. – Candidate must be a Computer literate who is able to handle basic Microsoft packages – Candidates must also have an excellent sense of priorities. – Candidate must be available to work weekends and public holidays.