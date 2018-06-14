Job Title: Strategy/Business AnalystCompany: Noemdek LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MALocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingWe’re passionate about teaming up with entrepreneurs to help them build sustainable breakout businesses. We are organized by industry group and match our entrepreneurs with the right technical expertise and funding.. – We are interested in hiring top performers to join a fast-growing marketing agency (one of our portfolio companies). The firm is experiencing a surge in activity because our clients are reaping the benefits of the marketing and sales solutions we provide. If you have strong strategy, creative and analytical skills then definitely apply now. You will be joining a team of people comfortable with developing innovative ideas in a fast-paced environment. The strategy/account management roles we are interested in filling are below:Strategy Account Director/ManagerAccounts ManagerAccounts ExecutiveStrategy/Business AnalystQualifications: – BA/BS degree required; MBA preferred. – Experience working in a premium strategy consulting firm or reputable marketing agency – Strong communication and interpersonal skills. – Superior Power Point skills – Demonstrated effectiveness in the ability to ensure quality client service. – Please indicate the strategy role in your response to this job posting.