Job Title: Executive – Marketing & PromotionCompany: M2SYSJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingWith over a decade of experience delivering biometric identity management solutions to customers throughout the world, our award winning technology provides secure, convenient identification solutions for safe, easy interactions and transactions.Job Description: – Work with department heads or staff to gather, organize and discuss information to plan advertising campaigns – Help senior management and staff to determine advertisement and promotional campaigns based on factors such as culture, demography, economy etc.Initiate local market research studies, analyze their findings, and submitting to senior management with recommendations – Develop ideas for marketing strategies and campaigns for consumer based product – Inspect marketing materials or plans for an advertisement to ensure their suitability and acceptability for local market – Generate product awareness by planning, organizing and executing various activation events – Oversee, direct and execute all sort of promotions and marketing activitiesRequirements: – Minimum bachelors’ degree in any discipline – Must have 2 years’ of experience in product promotion – Must have sound communication skill – Must be fluent in written and verbal communication in EnglishSalary: – Negotiable.