Job Title: Business Development OfficerCompany: Mozyk Ventures LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingMozyk Ventures Limited has entered its sixteenth year of existence, while continuing to provide, as usual, its various brands of high quality security locks and screen netting and general products to its numerous customers in Nigeria and the West African sub-region. The company also offers consultancy services to both organizations and individuals.Job Descriptions: – Develop new markets so as to stimulate demand for the firm’ products with the aim of engendering growth in aggregate turnover – Evolve marketing strategies/programs required to meet the company’ targets in terms of sales, market share, profitability and growth. – Carrying out market research with a view of identifying business opportunities. – Review service strategy and deployment and make recommendations that will ensure that the firm is customer focused and that a high standard of customer service is maintained at all times . – Conduct regular training [both in-house and external] for members of staff to ensure that high service standards are maintained in the Firm. – Coordinate and control all the activities of the Sales/Marketing department and ensure that the desired objectives are being achievedRequirements: – The candidates must have at least three years experience in a related field and should not be more than 40 years old. – The candidates should be willing, able and available to work in line with the business’ dictates. – Candidate should possess B.Sc/HND in Marketing or related discipline.