Job Title: Team Lead – Marketing
Company: Prepaid Medicare Services Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience: 4 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / Marketing
Prepaid Medicare Services Limited is a National Health Maintenance Organisation – HMO duly registered to underwrite health insurance as stipulated in the law establishing the National Health Insurance Scheme in 1999.
Job Description: – Team Lead Lagos Branch Office.
Qualifications: – Must have at least B.Sc/HND in Marketing or any other related courses. – MBA will be an added advantage. – Must have at least 4 to 5 years experience in marketing (HMO industry will be an added advantage) – Must be able to co-ordinate and organise the team. – Must ensure that set targets are met – Must possess leadership skills and be a team player. – Must have a driving license and willing to travel at any point in time. – Must be IT complaint, good background knowledge of Microsoft office.Apply to this job