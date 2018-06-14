Pages: [1]   Go Down

Team Lead - Marketing Job at Prepaid Medicare Services Limited
Job Title: Team Lead – Marketing

Company: Prepaid Medicare Services Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND   MBA/MSc/MA  

Experience: 4 years

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Administration / Secretarial   Sales / Marketing  

Prepaid Medicare Services Limited is a National Health Maintenance Organisation – HMO duly registered to underwrite health insurance as stipulated in the law establishing the National Health Insurance Scheme in 1999.

Job Description: – Team Lead Lagos Branch Office.

Qualifications: – Must have at least B.Sc/HND in Marketing or any other related courses. – MBA will be an added advantage. – Must have at least 4 to 5 years experience in marketing (HMO industry will be an added advantage) – Must be able to co-ordinate and organise the team. – Must ensure that set targets are met – Must possess leadership skills and be a team player. – Must have a driving license and willing to travel at any point in time. – Must be IT complaint, good background knowledge of Microsoft office.

