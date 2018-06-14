Job Title: Head of Marketing
Company: New Radio Station – Speed FM
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Edo, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
A new Radio Station set to redefine the socio-political and entertainment setting in Benin-City, Edo State and its environs, specialising in Pidgin English, invites suitably qualified persons to apply for the vacant position above.
.
Qualifications: – Candidates for this position must be registered with APCON with experience in Broadcast Media Marketing, and should have, at least Three (3) years work experience.Apply to this job