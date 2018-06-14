Job Title: Head of MarketingCompany: New Radio Station – Speed FMJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Edo, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingA new Radio Station set to redefine the socio-political and entertainment setting in Benin-City, Edo State and its environs, specialising in Pidgin English, invites suitably qualified persons to apply for the vacant position above.Qualifications: – Candidates for this position must be registered with APCON with experience in Broadcast Media Marketing, and should have, at least Three (3) years work experience.