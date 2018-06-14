Pages: [1]   Go Down

Head of Marketing Job at New Radio Station - Speed FM
Job Title: Head of Marketing

Company: New Radio Station – Speed FM

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Edo, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

A new Radio Station set to redefine the socio-political and entertainment setting in Benin-City, Edo State and its environs, specialising in Pidgin English, invites suitably qualified persons to apply for the vacant position above.

Qualifications: – Candidates for this position must be registered with APCON with experience in Broadcast Media Marketing, and should have, at least Three (3) years work experience.

