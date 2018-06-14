Job Title: Energy Sales Representative (ESR)
Company: Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 2 years
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc, Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, came into existence on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company Of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government.
.
The consortium has the Korean Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) which generates about 84,000MW in capacity and has a global efficiency record of a maximum down time period of slightly above three minutes annually as technical partners.
.
This partnership has positioned IE to effectively drive its commitment to deliver efficient and sustainable power supply through investments in new technology, infrastructure upgrade and human capital development.
.
Reporting to: Energy Sales Supervisor (ESS)
.
Role Purpose: – The role requires the jobholder to perform sales and marketing of electricity, management of allocation of energy and driving collections of energy billed to the customer. – The role also entails ability to manage customer relationship relating to meter reading and bill distribution.
.
Role Accountabilities: – Conducting advance metering activities (energy aggregation, energy analysis, energy loss analysis, bill determinants and dynamic tariffs etc.) – Performing remote monitoring of meter behavior using human machine interfaces (HMI) – Performing remote energy usage tracking – Customer meter reading and capturing meter status/remark. – Providing customer meter reading books/cycle and updating reading sequence. – Performing manual data entry for customer meter reading and meter reading status on a daily basis. – Managing meter reading instrument availability for meter reading activities. – Preparing daily reading upload batch files. – Prepare exception reports. – Bill distribution to customers. – Meter reading and bill distribution reporting.
Performing on site activities/supervision/site visit with regards to installed meters. – Monitoring of prepaid meters – Special customer meters re-reading/site visit. – New customer capture and periodic customer tariff reclassification – Coordinating with other departmental officers to attend to customer complaints related to meter reading activities. – Managing all customers complaints related to meter reading within areas of jurisdiction. – Customer accounts maintenance to avoid buildup of unrealistic debts(vacant premises, etc).
.
Minimum Requirements: – First Degree (B.Sc or H.N.D) in Marketing, Social Sciences or any relevant field. – Minimum 2 years field experience in sales and marketing – Good communication and analytical skills – Basic knowledge of the power industry – Basic computer proficiency (MS Excel, Word, Outlook).
.
Skills & Competencies: – Strong customer service and support focus with a desire to deliver a high quality service – Self-motivated and highly professional with ability to take ownership and responsibility – Ability to multi-task,work under pressure – A desire to learn and improve skills and knowledge – Fastlearner,energetic and enthusiastic – Adaptable and flexible to business demands – Strong organizational and planning skills – Positive’can-do’attitude – Team player – Attention to details.Apply to this job