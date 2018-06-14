Job Title: Energy Sales Representative (ESR)Company: Ikeja Electricity Distribution PlcJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingIkeja Electricity Distribution Plc, Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, came into existence on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company Of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government.The consortium has the Korean Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) which generates about 84,000MW in capacity and has a global efficiency record of a maximum down time period of slightly above three minutes annually as technical partners.This partnership has positioned IE to effectively drive its commitment to deliver efficient and sustainable power supply through investments in new technology, infrastructure upgrade and human capital development.Reporting to: Energy Sales Supervisor (ESS)Role Purpose: – The role requires the jobholder to perform sales and marketing of electricity, management of allocation of energy and driving collections of energy billed to the customer. – The role also entails ability to manage customer relationship relating to meter reading and bill distribution.Role Accountabilities: – Conducting advance metering activities (energy aggregation, energy analysis, energy loss analysis, bill determinants and dynamic tariffs etc.) – Performing remote monitoring of meter behavior using human machine interfaces (HMI) – Performing remote energy usage tracking – Customer meter reading and capturing meter status/remark. – Providing customer meter reading books/cycle and updating reading sequence. – Performing manual data entry for customer meter reading and meter reading status on a daily basis. – Managing meter reading instrument availability for meter reading activities. – Preparing daily reading upload batch files. – Prepare exception reports. – Bill distribution to customers. – Meter reading and bill distribution reporting.Performing on site activities/supervision/site visit with regards to installed meters. – Monitoring of prepaid meters – Special customer meters re-reading/site visit. – New customer capture and periodic customer tariff reclassification – Coordinating with other departmental officers to attend to customer complaints related to meter reading activities. – Managing all customers complaints related to meter reading within areas of jurisdiction. – Customer accounts maintenance to avoid buildup of unrealistic debts(vacant premises, etc).Minimum Requirements: – First Degree (B.Sc or H.N.D) in Marketing, Social Sciences or any relevant field. – Minimum 2 years field experience in sales and marketing – Good communication and analytical skills – Basic knowledge of the power industry – Basic computer proficiency (MS Excel, Word, Outlook).Skills & Competencies: – Strong customer service and support focus with a desire to deliver a high quality service – Self-motivated and highly professional with ability to take ownership and responsibility – Ability to multi-task,work under pressure – A desire to learn and improve skills and knowledge – Fastlearner,energetic and enthusiastic – Adaptable and flexible to business demands – Strong organizational and planning skills – Positive’can-do’attitude – Team player – Attention to details.