As I was gisting with my friends outside, a tall, black, pretty, Coca-Cola bottled girl came out from her friend's compound. I approached her...
ME: Hello... Hellooo
GIRL: What! Why are you purchasing me?
ME: (Shocked) it seems you're very new in this area.
GIRL: Yes Yes Yes... I'm a nuisance in this area so?!
ME: (scratches head) Okay, why don't you come and say hello to my friends
She greets them and tries walking away...
ME: Come on... are we quarrelling?
GIRL: Oh my gods! (Sighs) Look I'm tired, okay.
ME: Oh! I can really see fatigue written all over your face.
GIRL: Really? I just rub it this morning.
ME: Since you're tired, why don't you come and sit with us for a while.
She agrees...
FRIEND 1: Seriously, do you care for Shawarma?
GIRL: No! I don't take alcohol.
FRIEND 2: (shocked) Do you prefer snacks?
GIRL: No! It's too sugary.
FRIEND 3: How about ice cream?
GIRL: It's too hot for my liking
ME: (stands) Alright can you follow us on Twitter?
GIRL: Men! I hate that restaurant.
We all ran away!