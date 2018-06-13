As I was gisting with my friends outside, a tall, black, pretty, Coca-Cola bottled girl came out from her friend's compound. I approached her...ME: Hello... HelloooGIRL: What! Why are you purchasing me?ME: (Shocked) it seems you're very new in this area.GIRL: Yes Yes Yes... I'm a nuisance in this area so?!ME: (scratches head) Okay, why don't you come and say hello to my friendsShe greets them and tries walking away...ME: Come on... are we quarrelling?GIRL: Oh my gods! (Sighs) Look I'm tired, okay.ME: Oh! I can really see fatigue written all over your face.GIRL: Really? I just rub it this morning.ME: Since you're tired, why don't you come and sit with us for a while.She agrees...FRIEND 1: Seriously, do you care for Shawarma?GIRL: No! I don't take alcohol.FRIEND 2: (shocked) Do you prefer snacks?GIRL: No! It's too sugary.FRIEND 3: How about ice cream?GIRL: It's too hot for my likingME: (stands) Alright can you follow us on Twitter?GIRL: Men! I hate that restaurant.We all ran away!