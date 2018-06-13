Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funniest Joke: Coca-cola Girl

yetadem

Funniest Joke: Coca-cola Girl
« on: Dec 25, 2015, 08:27 AM »
As I was gisting with my friends outside, a tall, black, pretty, Coca-Cola bottled girl came out from her friend's compound. I approached her...

ME: Hello... Hellooo

GIRL: What! Why are you purchasing me?

ME: (Shocked) it seems you're very new in this area.

GIRL: Yes Yes Yes... I'm a nuisance in this area so?!

ME: (scratches head) Okay, why don't you come and say hello to my friends

She greets them and tries walking away...

ME: Come on... are we quarrelling?

GIRL: Oh my gods! (Sighs) Look I'm tired, okay.

ME: Oh! I can really see fatigue written all over your face.

GIRL: Really? I just rub it this morning.

ME: Since you're tired, why don't you come and sit with us for a while.

She agrees...

FRIEND 1: Seriously, do you care for Shawarma?

GIRL: No! I don't take alcohol.

FRIEND 2: (shocked) Do you prefer snacks?

GIRL: No! It's too sugary.

FRIEND 3: How about ice cream?

GIRL: It's too hot for my liking

ME: (stands) Alright can you follow us on Twitter?

GIRL: Men! I hate that restaurant.

We all ran away!
