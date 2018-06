Job Title: Area Sales ManagerCompany: Leading Pharmaceutical OrganisationJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: PharmaceuticalRequirements: – Vacancies available in Lagos and Port Harcourt – Must possess Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy/Science – Must be between 30 – 40 years of age – Must have 5 – 8 years working experience preferably in a Pharmaceutical Organisation as Area Sales Manager