A beggar comes up to the front door of a neat looking farmhouse and knocks gently on the door. When the farm owner answers, the beggar asks him, "Please sir, could you give me something to eat? I haven't had a good meal in several days."The owner says, "I have made a fortune in my lifetime by supplying goods for people. I've never given anything away for nothing. However, if you go around the back, you will see a tin of paint and a clean paint brush. If you paint my porch (chair) in the back of the house, I will give you a good meal."So the beggar goes around the back and a while later he again knocks on the door. The owner asks,"Finished already? Good. Come on in. Sit down. The cook will bring your meal right in."The beggar says, "Thank you very much, sir. But there's something that I think you should know. It's not a Porsche you got there. It's a BMW."The Beggar was sent away without eating.