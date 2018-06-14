Job Title: Marketing ManagerCompany: Water Bottling IndustryJob Type: Full TimeLocation: Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / MarketingOur company is a major player in water bottling industry located in the South-South of Nigeria and equipped with a state of art equipment.An up and mobile marketing manager within retail product knowledge within the south-south region as the immediate catchment area.Qualifications: – Ability to turn around the market share of the company. – Take initiative and work without supervision.