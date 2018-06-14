Pages: [1]   Go Down

Marketing Manager Job at Water Bottling Industry
Job Title: Marketing Manager

Company: Water Bottling Industry

Job Type: Full Time

Location: Rivers, Nigeria

Job Field: Administration / Secretarial   Sales / Marketing  

Our company is a major player in water bottling industry located in the South-South of Nigeria and equipped with a state of art equipment.

An up and mobile marketing manager within retail product knowledge within the south-south region as the immediate catchment area.

Qualifications: – Ability to turn around the market share of the company. – Take initiative and work without supervision.

