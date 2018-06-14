Job Title: Marketing Manager
Company: Water Bottling Industry
Job Type: Full Time
Location: Rivers, Nigeria
Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / Marketing
.
Our company is a major player in water bottling industry located in the South-South of Nigeria and equipped with a state of art equipment.
.
An up and mobile marketing manager within retail product knowledge within the south-south region as the immediate catchment area.
.
Qualifications: – Ability to turn around the market share of the company. – Take initiative and work without supervision.Apply to this job