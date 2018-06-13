Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Comedy Joke: Surprised Call  (Read 213 times)

yetadem

Comedy Joke: Surprised Call
« on: Dec 26, 2015, 09:15 PM »
A girl calls a guy who has been trying to toast her for over a year...

GIRL: Hello cutie.

GUY: (surprised) Hey beauty, I didn't hope you'll ever call me.

GIRL: I'm all alone at home and I was kind of wondering if you can come over at my place because I'm feeling very horny right now.

GUY: OMG! I'll be right there in 5 minutes.

At the girl's house...

GIRL: Are you going to keep looking at me or take off your clothes and let's have intercourse?

GUY: Yes

After taking off his clothes...

GIRL: (laughing and shouts) APRIL FOOL!
