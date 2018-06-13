Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Brazilian Headache
A Lady Wearing a Brazilian Hair worth N500,000 And Complaining Of Headache...

Does She Need A Prophet To Tell Her She's Carrying 2 Plots Of Land On Her Head?
