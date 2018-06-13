Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Love Joke: Marital Caution  (Read 194 times)

yetadem

Love Joke: Marital Caution
« on: Dec 26, 2015, 09:53 PM »
Even if your wife uses dual sim phone, save both the numbers under one name: WIFE

Never save it as "Wife 1" and "Wife2"!

Forwarded from a Hospitalized Husband.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 