I have a girlfriend. She is 21 while I am 25. She is using Blackberry and iPhone while I am using Nokia torch. I bought the phones for her because I love her so much.I send 400 naira card to her every day but she doesn't call me. She only flashes me. Whenever we go to a restaurant, I buy her Red wine, Juices and fried rice while I drink only pure water and eat groundnut.One day, I bought 400 naira card for her. When we were together, she called another guy and told the guy that she loves him and will marry him. When I asked her who she was calling, she said that she was only joking. She has never ever visited my house and she doesn't allow me to visit her house. WheneverI want to hug her, she would shout at me harshly.What should I do? Should I increase the recharge card I buy for her to 600 naira? Or should I buy another Blackberry phone (N100, 000) for her and iPhone6 (N458, 000) for her too?I know that she loves me very much, but she's just pretending as if she doesn't.