I have a girlfriend. She is 21 while I am 25. She is using Blackberry and iPhone while I am using Nokia torch. I bought the phones for her because I love her so much.
I send 400 naira card to her every day but she doesn't call me. She only flashes me. Whenever we go to a restaurant, I buy her Red wine, Juices and fried rice while I drink only pure water and eat groundnut.
One day, I bought 400 naira card for her. When we were together, she called another guy and told the guy that she loves him and will marry him. When I asked her who she was calling, she said that she was only joking. She has never ever visited my house and she doesn't allow me to visit her house. Whenever
I want to hug her, she would shout at me harshly.
What should I do? Should I increase the recharge card I buy for her to 600 naira? Or should I buy another Blackberry phone (N100, 000) for her and iPhone6 (N458, 000) for her too?
I know that she loves me very much, but she's just pretending as if she doesn't.