My neighbour and I went to the police station to report that her husband was missing. The policeman asked for a description of the missing husband.She said, "He is 41 years old, 6-foot, 4-inches, has dark eyes, dark wavy hair, an athletic build, weighs 185 pounds, he's soft-spoken, and he's good to the children."I protested, "Your husband is 5-foot, 8-inches, chubby, bald, has a big mouth, and he's wicked to your children."She replied, "Yes, but I don't want them to find him."