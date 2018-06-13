Pages: [1]   Go Down

Cracking Joke: Mathematics Riddle
In an International Mathematics competition...

How do you write 4 in between 5?

CHINESE: Is this a Joke?

JAPANESE: Impossible!

AMERICAN: The question is wrong.

BRITON: Not found on the Internet.

AKPOS: F(IV)E.
