PREMIERSHIP WAEC EXAMINATION.DURATION: 48 HrsATTEMPT ALL QUESTIONS.SECTION A.1. Discuss the fall of Chelsea and the rise of Leicester in relation to season 2015/16 (20marks).2. Using Tottenham as an example, describe the force of gravity (15marks).3. Manchester United sold Di Maria to PSG for 44m when they had signed him for 59.6m. Prepare a profit and loss account (12marks).4. Write an essay on the proverb old is gold in relation to Old Trafford. (10marks)SECTION B.5. Calculate the probability of Arsenal winning their next game in relation to previous performances (20marks).6. Estimate the velocity at which Liverpool is depreciating considering the absence of Suarez and Sterling (15marks).7. With the aid of a diagram, prove that Chelsea will go trophyless this season (15marks).8. Without using tables, list out the clubs that will qualify for the Champions League next season(10marks).9. Explain the sudden quietness of all Chelsea fans these days on all social networks (20marks).10. Complete this...In Wenger we trust,In Pellegrini we're happy,In Mourinho we ____________? (5marks)11. Who should take the blame for Chelsea's bad form? Explain (10marks)BEST OF LUCK!