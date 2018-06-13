Pages: [1]   Go Down

Best Jokes of the day: Say Daddy!
DADDY: Say daddy!

BABY: Mommy!

DAD: Come on, say daddy!

BABY: Mommy!

DAD: F*ck you, say daddy!

BABY: F*ck you, Mommy!

MUM: Honey, I'm home!

BABY: F*ck you!

MUM: (shocked!) Who taught you that?!

BABY: Daddy!

DAD: Son of a b*tch!
