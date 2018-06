Akpos farts (pollutes the air) in the classroom and his teacher gets really upset and throws him out.He goes and sits outside the class. The principal walks by and sees him sitting outside laughing. He asks, "Akpos, what are you doing outside sitting here laughing?"Akpos replies, "I farted in class and the teacher threw me out."The Principal asks, "Well then, why are you laughing?"Akpos replies, "Because they are in class taking in the smell while I'm here enjoying the fresh air."