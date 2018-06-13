Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: 30 Bottles
In a mathematics class...

TEACHER: If Taiwo has 30 bottles of Coke and he drinks 25 bottles, how many bottles will he have left?

AKPOS: Taiwo will have diabetes!
