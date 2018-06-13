One day a little girl became puzzled about her origin."How did I get here, Mummy?" she asked.Her mother replied, using a well-worn phrase, "God sent you here my daughter.""Did God send you here too, Mummy?" she continued."Yes, sweetheart, he did.""And Daddy, and Grandma and Grandpa, and their mums and dads, too?""Yes, Honey, all of them, too."The child shook her head in disbelief, "Then you are telling me there has been no intercourse in this family for over 200 years? No wonder everyone is so hot tempered!"