Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rude Joke: Police is Your Friend  (Read 381 times)

yetadem

Rude Joke: Police is Your Friend
« on: Dec 27, 2015, 11:23 PM »
During an English class...

TEACHER: Police is your friend. What kind of statement is that?

AKPOS: A stupid statement!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 