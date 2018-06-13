Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crazy Joke: Saving a Life  (Read 266 times)

yetadem

Crazy Joke: Saving a Life
« on: Dec 27, 2015, 11:29 PM »
I just saved a life today!

I asked a beggar on the roadside how he will feel if I give him N10, 000

He replied, "I will die of happiness!"

So I kept my money.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 