10 Ways to Know That Witches and Wizards are Using Your Picture to Fan themselves...1. The witches and wizards in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you forgot the course you studied at a job interview.2. The witches and wizards in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you fail Jamb 5 times.3. The witches and wizards in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you are a lady and you are "Team-no-intercourse-before-marriage", only to find out that your husband is impotent on your wedding night.4. The witches and wizards in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you tune down the volume of your television just because you want to read a text message.5. The witches and wizards in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you slap a man on the road for stepping on you only to find out later that he's a soldier.6. The witches and wizards in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you are a graduate and a secondary school boy snatches your babe.7. The witches and wizard in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you travel all the way from Lagos to Zamfara for the sole purpose of having s*x, only to be involved in a road accident at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.8. The witches and wizards in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you boast to a ladythat you are a profession in bed, only to climax after one minute.9. The witches and wizards in your village are using your picture to fan themselves if you are graduate and your mom still helps to woo a lady on your behalf.10 Lastly, the witches and wizards are using our pictures to fan themselves when you don't like or comment on this postFeel free to add yours...