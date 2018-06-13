If olive oil comes from olives, where does baby oil come from?What colour is a chameleon on a mirror?Why are cigarettes sold at petrol stations when it is prohibited there?Why is it that when you transport something by car, its called shipment but when you transport something by ship its called cargo?If a word in the dictionary is misspelled, how would we know?If fire fighters fight fire and crime fighters fight crime, what do freedom fighters fight?Do vampires Get AIDS?How come it takes so little time for a child who is afraid of the dark to become a teenager who wants to stay out all night?How come wrong numbers are never busy?I NEED ANSWERS!