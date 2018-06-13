A senior friend asked me to wait for him in an eatery in Lagos. So I ordered a meal of about N1, 500 (an amount a gentleman can afford).While eating and waiting, I noticed a man in a flowing apparel (Agbada) walk in. About 50 seconds later, a man went to this man and told him he lost his wife and needed money to keep body and soul together. Immediately, the man gave him a million naira cheque out of pity (Wow! I was shocked).Another man went in crying and saying he lost his father and needed money 4 his burial, this good and benevolent man gave him a million naira cheque too!I told myself, "I can't be left out of this Bounty." I began cooking a story in my mind, a pitiful lie I'll also tell to receive my own N1 million. I summoned a little bit of courage and went to where the rich man was sitting. I told him I lost my grandfather and I needed money (I was crying hysterically).While I was expecting this man to open his briefcase and give me a cheque too, I suddenly heard a noise from behind me, "CUT!!! CUT!!! CUT!!! MR MAN, YOU CAN'T INTERRUPT OUR FILM."