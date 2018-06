A woman runs into a doctor's office and says, "DOCTOR! DOCTOR! You have to help me! Everywhere I touch on my body hurts!"The doctor replied, "Show me."So the woman poked her ankle and screamed of pain. Then she poked her knee and yelled OW. She poked her forehead and screamed again. She was about to continue when the doctor said, "That's enough, let me think this over."He thought for about 1 minute and said, "I think I know what your problem is. You broke your finger."