The biggest example of corruption is a wedding ceremony where people will spray you and your spouse only 200 naira and still eat rice and chicken and drink which sums up to over N1500...The worse is they will wrap broom and packer for you as a Gift.So I've decided on my wedding day when my sweetheart and I will be dancing, people won't spray us directly, they will put the money on a tray for all eyes to see and at that point, you'll receive your food as follows:NO MONEY: Pure water and toothpickN200: White Rice without meat + pure water.N500: White Rice + head of fish + cokeN1000: Jollof Rice + Meat + MaltN2000-N4000: Fried Rice + salad + chicken + a MaltN5000 and Above: Please Serve Yourself...No cheating!