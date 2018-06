Some employees bought their boss a gift for his birthday. Before opening the gift, the boss shook it slightly and noticed that it was wet in the corner. Touching his finger to the wet spot and tasting it, he asked, "A bottle of wine?"His employees replied, "No."Again, he touched his finger to the box and tasted the liquid. "A bottle of Champagne?""His employees replied again, "No."Finally the boss asked, "I give up. What is it?"His workers responded, "A dog."