A little old lady was in the kitchen one day, washing the dishes when suddenly a little genie appeared beside her."You've led a long and good life" the genie said, "I have come to reward you by granting you three wishes. Ask for anything you want and I will make it happen."The old lady was surprised but cynical. Not really believing that anything would happen she decided to play along for a minute. "Ok" she said, "turn all those dirty dishes into money." With that there was a big Poof! and the dishes had turned into a big pile of cash."My God!" said the old lady, staggered that it had actually worked, "Perhaps you could make me look young and beautiful again?" There was another big poof and the woman now looked lots younger and was very good looking. Excitedly she carried on, "Can you turn my dear old dog into a handsome young man?"Once more there was a big Poof, and the dog was replaced by a handsome young man. Smiling devilishly she turned to the young man and said "At last! Now I want to make love with you for the rest of the day and all night too!"The young man just looked at her for a moment then replied in a high pitched voice, "Well you should have thought about that before you took me to the vet's shouldn't you!"