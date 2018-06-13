A man gets on a bus and sees a pretty young nun. He sits down next to her, and pleads with her, "You are so attractive and I must have s*x with you.""No," she replies, "I'm married to God." She stands up and gets off at the next stop. The man is devastated. The bus driver, who overheard, turns to the man and says, "I can tell you how to get to make love with her!""Really? says the man."Yeah!" says the bus driver. "She goes to the cemetery every Tuesday night at midnight to pray. So all you have to do is dress up in a robe with a hood, put some of that glowing powder stuff in your beard, and pop up in the cemetery claiming to be an Angel."The man promises to give it a Try and arrives at the cemetery dressed as suggested on the next Tuesday night."I am an Angel," he declares to the nun, keeping the hood low about His face, "God has directed me to make love with you."The nun agrees without question, but begs him to restrict himself to anal s*x, as she is desperate not to lose her virginity. The man agrees and promptly has his wicked way with her. This was the best s*x he had ever had.After finishing, he jumps up and throws back his hood with a flourish, "Ha-ha!" he laughed happily,"Surprise surprise, I am the man from the bus!""Ha-ha!" replied the nun, "Surprise surprise, I am the bus driver!"