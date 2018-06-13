Pages: [1]   Go Down

One liner joke: You will die

yetadem

One liner joke: You will die
Dec 28, 2015, 01:30 AM
DOCTOR TO PATIENT: You will die within 2 hours, do you want to see any one before you die?

PATIENT: Yes, a good Doctor.
