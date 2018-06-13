Pages: [1]   Go Down

Knockknock Joke: Can You Swim
TONY: Can you Swim?

KWAME: No.

TONY: Then a Dog is Better than you because It Swims.

KWAME: Can you Swim?

TONY: Yes!

KWAME: Then what's the difference between you and a Dog?
