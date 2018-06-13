If FOOTBALL CLUBS were to be an academic institution in Nigeria then...Arsenal will be UNIBEN - where the students work hard throughout the year, but fail to succeed.Manchester City will be Igbinedion University - where the students purchase all the expensive items and live large, but are never interested in their primary assignment.Liverpool will be UNILAG - where the students are very much proud of the academic achievements of their grand fathers.Manchester United will be UNIILORIN - where students don't perform well in class except doing final exams and achieve good results.Chelsea will be Onabisi Onabanjo University OOU - where students fail and put the blame on their VC after which, the Government will intervene to find a new VC for the school every yearReal Madrid will be University of Ibadan- where students think they perform best and keep beefing the best students of other schools.Finally, Barcelona will be Obafemi Awolowo University - where students work hard, perform well in class and achieve the best result in the whole country.Do you Agree or Disagree?