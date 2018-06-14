Job Title: Nationwide BuyersCompany: Dressmeoutlet.comJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 5 years maxLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDressmeoutlet.com is Nigeria’s foremost etailer for high-quality Dresses and crowning accessories- Stilettos, Sandals, Satchels, Clutches, Runway Jewelry, Fine Jewelry, intercoursey Gadgets and Health & Beauty Products. With over 1,000 products to shop from, we retail various sophisticated styles from premium designers globally.Dressmeoutlet.com is currently recruiting super-smart, young leaders to join our company. We are looking for the brightest, most ambitious go-getters and recent graduates (Bachelor’s or Master’s within the past 5 years) to join us in excelling and growing beyond our greatest expectations. We are specifically recruiting for the following position above:This is a very important front-office position that will entail meeting with and managing hundreds of prominent supplier accounts. Nationwide buyer(s) must be very organized, responsibile, efficient, respectful, polite, hardworking and thorough. Must be willing to work late nights and weekends or as the business demands. Buyers will have monthly targets and expectations. Must adhere to all company rules and policies. Will be expected to thoroughly understand Dressmeoutlet.com’s customers, work strongly with the pricing analysts, sales team and warehouse managers. Must be experienced in negotiations, sales and relationship building. Will be expected to travel nationwide 60% of the time and attend trade shows and fairs.