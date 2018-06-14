Job Title: Sales Representatives – Field & DigitalCompany: Dressmeoutlet.comJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience 5 years maxLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales/MarketingDressmeoutlet.com is Nigeria’s foremost etailer for high-quality Dresses and crowning accessories- Stilettos, Sandals, Satchels, Clutches, Runway Jewelry, Fine Jewelry, intercoursey Gadgets and Health & Beauty Products. With over 1,000 products to shop from, we retail various sophisticated styles from premium designers globally.Dressmeoutlet.com is currently recruiting super-smart, young leaders to join our company. We are looking for the brightest, most ambitious go-getters and recent graduates (Bachelor’s or Master’s within the past 5 years) to join us in excelling and growing beyond our greatest expectations. We are specifically recruiting for the following position above:. – This is one of our most important front-office positions. You totally must be a people-person, a public-speaker, a friendly-gem. If you are looking for a fun position that would provide you ample opportunities to socialize and network then by all means, apply. Otherwise, this job is not for you. Our sales representatives are ambitious go-getters and unique leaders. Super-confident, energetic, fashionable, neat, sharp, intelligent and daring are some characteristics we would use to describe our sales leaders. Applicants should preferably have a Bachelor’s Degree from a notable university. Master’s degree would be a plus.