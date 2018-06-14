Job Title: Regional Account ManagerCompany: Trend MicroJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingDiscover Trend Micro: – Since 1988, Trend Micro has been an internet security pioneer tackling an ever evolving threat landscape. When you join Trend Micro you join a unique global family with more than 25 years of history, marked by an entrepreneurial spirit and vision that has assured our products are always at the cutting edge in a very competitive field. Financially sound and constantly investing Trend Micro is still run by its founders.Discover You: – At Trend Micro we are always looking for top talent. We hire capability first and you will work with the best. When you join us, you will enjoy the creative license to make an impact and exert an influence. We expect leadership, not management. With Trend Micro you drive your own development. We encourage thought leadership and advocate internal opportunity. Trend Micro is like nowhere else. We embrace a challenge and are driven to succeed. You are recognised for your passion and your overall contribution to the success of Trend Micro. – In this role, you will be responsible for generating and closing new business opportunities in a designated territory of accounts between 500-5000 employees.. – You are a “hunter” and have a results-oriented mindset with a passion for over-achieving sales targets while exceeding customer expectations. You will be playing a key role by influencing prospects to buy Trend Micro solutions in this highly competitive security sale. You will understand the channel, have existing relationships you can leverage and possess an ability to “wear a channel” hat” when appropriate. To be successful in this position you will fully understand all aspects of complex selling in an enterprise technology market.Duties & Responsibilities: – Develop and maintain detailed knowledge of Trend Micro products, services and processes – Develop plan for Channel sales growth through year including the certification of new value customersDevelop sales plan and execute for current Channel and End Customers including working with Channel Partners to identify and develop new business opportunities – Create and maintain monthly product forecast as well as develop, manage and repot on a sales report pipeline within the territory. – Provide accurate weekly revenue forecasts – Follow sound sales processes and steps including creating and implementing a strategic plan and driving and overachieving aggressive revenue targets. – Use and help in the development of new sales tools & presentation – Report back changing market conditions to Management – Present special programs to Accounts – Develop and maintain senior level relationships within Accounts – Schedule and lead Sales and Technical training Account customers – Adhere to CRM, business systems and activity standards – Travel within your assigned territory as necessary.Qualification/Requirements: – 5+ years’ experience of enterprise software sales, preferably in a security-related field – Software sales into Fortune 1000 enterprises – Experience selling to CxO and VP level contacts within a sale – Successful experience working with channels – History of extensive and consistent cold calling skills to develop pipeline – Strong negotiation and closing skills including a demonstrated ability to manage a complex sales cycle to closure. – To be successful in this role, you will need to: – Have strong qualification skills and can motivate prospects – Be able to develop new pipeline opportunities – Be able to exceed individual quarterly quotasExperienced Required: – Success developing and closing large enterprise software transactions($50k-$500k+) – Proven record of achieving planned quota in excess of $2.5M per year.