Job Title: Senior ASM / RSM
Company: Niyya-Farm Group Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
Experience: 10 years
Location: Kaduna, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
.
Niyya-Farm Group Limited is the holding company of a rapidly expanding agro-processing business, with state-of-the-art fruit processing and dairy plant. Niyya Farm Group currently manufactures Fruit Juices and Yoghurt to serve the growing market in Nigeria, using 100% Nigerian Fresh Fruits.
.
Niyya – Farm Group Limited has over 3,000 hectares of land with a huge potential for Fresh Farm produce, while Niyya Food & Drinks Company Limited (NFDCL) is a subsidiary of (NFGL) and the manufacturer of Farm Pride Yoghurt and Farm Pride Juices.
.
The primary operational base of NFDCL is Kaduna, and the company has over the years established itself as one of the few consistent natural processors of Fruit Juices in Nigeria.
.
Job Profile: – Responsible for the annual sales target for Primary & Secondary Sales per category per SKU. – Train and Coach ASM & SEs and the sales team to achieve sales targets – Map out and execute ‘Route-to -market’ plan per market for Direct & Indirect Distribution. – Experience in managing and recruiting Key Distributors & Wholesalers in open markets ( Traditional Trade) – Experience in managing and handling key accounts – supermarkets ( Modern Trade) & HORECA – Experience in managing and handling van sales representatives (VSR) – Depot management & administration. – Merchandising, wet sampling, activations & distribution drives. – Devise and implement mapping , zoning and routing cycle in markets. – Work on the markets with the team and lead by example – Read and analyze AC Nielsen retail data
.
Experience Required: – Strong Sales background – FMCG (10 Yrs +) – University Graduate – MBA Preferred – Successful track record in leading and managing large sales teams – Excellent communication skills. Command over English and regional languages. – In depth knowledge and passion for Nigerian open Markets – Microsoft proficient with experience in Power point presentations – Familiar with AC Nielsen data with sound analytical and problem solving skills.Apply to this job