Senior ASM/RSM Job at Niyya-Farm Group Limited
Job Title: Senior ASM / RSM

Company: Niyya-Farm Group Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND   MBA/MSc/MA  

Experience: 10 years

Location: Kaduna, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

Niyya-Farm Group Limited is the holding company of a rapidly expanding agro-processing business, with state-of-the-art fruit processing and dairy plant. Niyya Farm Group currently manufactures Fruit Juices and Yoghurt to serve the growing market in Nigeria, using 100% Nigerian Fresh Fruits.

Niyya – Farm Group Limited has over 3,000 hectares of land with a huge potential for Fresh Farm produce, while Niyya Food & Drinks Company Limited (NFDCL) is a subsidiary of (NFGL) and the manufacturer of Farm Pride Yoghurt and Farm Pride Juices.

The primary operational base of NFDCL is Kaduna, and the company has over the years established itself as one of the few consistent natural processors of Fruit Juices in Nigeria.

Job Profile: – Responsible for the annual sales target for Primary & Secondary Sales per category per SKU. – Train and Coach ASM & SEs and the sales team to achieve sales targets – Map out and execute  ‘Route-to -market’ plan per market for Direct & Indirect Distribution. – Experience in managing and recruiting Key Distributors & Wholesalers in open markets ( Traditional Trade) – Experience in managing and handling key accounts – supermarkets ( Modern Trade) & HORECA – Experience in managing and handling van sales representatives (VSR) – Depot management & administration. – Merchandising, wet sampling, activations & distribution drives. – Devise and implement mapping , zoning and routing cycle in markets. – Work on the markets with the team and lead by example – Read and analyze AC Nielsen retail data

Experience Required: – Strong Sales background – FMCG (10 Yrs +) – University Graduate – MBA Preferred – Successful track record in leading and managing large sales teams – Excellent communication skills. Command over English and regional languages. – In depth knowledge and passion for Nigerian open Markets – Microsoft proficient with experience in Power point presentations – Familiar with AC Nielsen data with sound analytical and problem solving skills.

