Job Title: Business Development OfficerCompany: Brand Edge GroupJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 yearLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Graduate Jobs / Internships Sales / MarketingBrand Edge is an integrated marketing communications agency that provides advertising, marketing and brand support to corporate clients in various sectors. We assist brands achieve their desired positioning, by ensuring that consumers have positive personal experiences that sustain brand awareness, keep excitement alive and encourage repeat purchase. We pride ourselves on our ethical, timely and cost-effective delivery of innovative solutions, based on market knowledge and insight. Our vision is to be a leading provider of brand-building, consumer engagement solutions and just-in time supply of goods that drive competitive advantage and profitable business growth.Position Summary: – As a growing company, we are seeking to expand our client base and service range and are looking for an energetic, result-oriented individual to join our business development team. The ideal candidate will enjoy prospecting and be able to open new doors, effectively utilizing all the support given to successfully do so. He/she will be able to build trust-based relationships with clients/prospects and be resilient and persistent in closing deals. Joining a team with an incessant obsession for developing value-based solutions for customers, he/she will learn to develop and present compelling and customer-centric proposals. The successful candidate will be quick-to-learn and have a positive attitude a can-do approach to work.Essential experience, skills and qualities: – A good first degree in any discipline – Minimum of 1 year cognate experience – Strong verbal and written communications skills – Excellent presentation skills – Proficiency with computer software programs including MS Office suite (Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint) – Understanding of our team culture and ability to work well with all members of the team – Coach-able, ready to learn on-the-job and have a positive attitude to work and colleagues – Driven, focused and highly results-oriented – Intelligent, articulate and able to work under pressureDesired experience and skills: – Ability to take initiative to design own work schedule and work with minimal supervision – Highly competitive, positive, and results-driven business sales person.