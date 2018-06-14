Job Title: Business Development ExecutiveCompany: GIBADI NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingGIBADI, Africa’s #1 Online Industrial Store, is currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the position above.Responsibilities: – Develop and implement Marketing, Branding, Planning and Development etc. – Maintain and service both the existing and the new clients satisfactorily. – Prepare documents such as representation contracts, purchase agreements, closing statements, deeds and leases. – Must be customer responsive and creative. – Responsible for all sales activities in assigned territory. – Discover new opportunities constantly. – Prepare a variety of sales status reports that include activity, follow-up, closings, and adherence to targets. – Communicate new opportunities, feedback, special developments, or information collected during field activity to designated personnel. – Source and develop client referrals. – Plan and carry out direct marketing and sales of company products. – Respond to sales inquiries and concerns by phone, electronically or in person.Requirements: – HND/Bachelors Degree in any discipline – NYSC discharge/exemption certificate – Minimum of 2 years experience in Sales.