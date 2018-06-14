Pages: [1]   Go Down

Customer Service Executive Job at Peer Grid Solutions Limited
Job Title: Customer Service Executive

Company: Peer Grid Solutions Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Customer Care   

Peer Grid Solutions Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position above:

Job Requirements: – The expected candidate must have graduated with a minimum of second class upper degree (B.Sc/ B.A) in any related field – Must be passionate about finding solutions to people’s challenges – Must be someone who pays great attention to details – Must of good command of spoken English – Must be analytical; ensuring strategies to deliver on company’s objectives.

