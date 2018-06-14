Job Title: Marketing ExecutivesCompany: A Media Communication Company, Branding and Opinion Poll SurveyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingA Media Communication Company, Branding and Opinion Poll Survey company based in Abuja is in the process of hiring individuals that have desire to become key players in a result-oriented company.Slot: 2Qualifications: – Candidates must be self-motivated, dedicated, reliable and capable of meeting set targets. – He/She must possess B.Sc / HND in Social Sciences, Arts or Humanities. – Relevant experience of not less than three (3) years in the media industry. – Membership of APCON will be an added advantage.