Job Title: Marketing Executives
Company: A Media Communication Company, Branding and Opinion Poll Survey
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Experience: 3 years
Location: Abuja, Nigeria
Job Field: Sales / Marketing
A Media Communication Company, Branding and Opinion Poll Survey company based in Abuja is in the process of hiring individuals that have desire to become key players in a result-oriented company.
Slot: 2
Qualifications: – Candidates must be self-motivated, dedicated, reliable and capable of meeting set targets. – He/She must possess B.Sc / HND in Social Sciences, Arts or Humanities. – Relevant experience of not less than three (3) years in the media industry. – Membership of APCON will be an added advantage.Apply to this job