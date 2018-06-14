Pages: [1]   Go Down

Marketing Executive Job at A Media Communication Company, Branding and Opinion Poll Survey
Job Title: Marketing Executives

Company: A Media Communication Company, Branding and Opinion Poll Survey

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND  

Experience: 3 years

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

A Media Communication Company, Branding and Opinion Poll Survey company based in Abuja is in the process of hiring individuals that have desire to become key players in a result-oriented company.

Slot: 2

Qualifications: – Candidates must be self-motivated, dedicated, reliable and capable of meeting set targets. – He/She must possess B.Sc / HND in Social Sciences, Arts or Humanities. – Relevant experience of not less than three (3) years in the media industry. – Membership of APCON will be an added advantage.

