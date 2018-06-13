Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Rabbit vs Tortoise  (Read 193 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Rabbit vs Tortoise
« on: Jan 03, 2016, 04:19 PM »
A Rabbit runs, jumps and lives only for 15 years

While a Tortoise doesn't run and does nothing. Yet lives for 300 years.

MORAL:

Exercise is a Lie... Laziness is the key.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 