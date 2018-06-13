It was October and the people Kalakari Village asked their new King if the coming dry season was going to be hot or cold. He had never been taught the old secrets. When he looked at the sky, he could not tell what the dry season was going to be like. To be on the safe side, he told his people that the dry season was going to be cold and that they should buy sweaters.But, being a practical leader, after several days, he got an idea. He called Channels TV Weather Report Department on phone and asked, "Is the coming dry season going to be cold?''"It looks like this dry season is going to be quite cold," a reporter at the Weather Report Department responded.So, the King told his people to buy even more sweaters in order to be prepared.A week later, he called the Channels TV Weather Report Department again. "Does it still look like it is going to be a very cold dry season?''"Yes," the reporter at the Channels TV Weather Report Department again replied. "It's going to be a very cold dry season."The King again ordered his people to buy every sweater they could find in the markets and everywhere.Two weeks later, the King called the Channels TV Weather report department again."Are you absolutely sure that this coming dry season is going to be very cold?''"Absolutely," the reporter replied. "It is looking more and more like it is going to be one of the coldest dry seasons ever.""How can you be so sure"? The King asked.The reporter replied, "The Kalakari people are buying sweaters like mad!''