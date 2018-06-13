Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Humorous Jokes: Job Vacancy  (Read 280 times)

yetadem

Humorous Jokes: Job Vacancy
« on: Jan 03, 2016, 04:44 PM »
Are you a talented Weeper?

Do you know how to cry?

This is an opportunity for you to cry your way into good money. We are looking for people who can cry in other people's burial ceremonies.

For normal crying - N5,000

For crying and singing - N7,500

For crying and scattering things - N10,000

For crying and rolling on the floor - N12,500

For crying and swearing- N15,000

For crying and threatening to jump into the grave - N15,000

For crying and jumping into the grave - N20,000

For crying jumping into the grave and grabbing the coffin - N25,000

For crying and entering into the coffin - N30,000
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 