Are you a talented Weeper?
Do you know how to cry?
This is an opportunity for you to cry your way into good money. We are looking for people who can cry in other people's burial ceremonies.
For normal crying - N5,000
For crying and singing - N7,500
For crying and scattering things - N10,000
For crying and rolling on the floor - N12,500
For crying and swearing- N15,000
For crying and threatening to jump into the grave - N15,000
For crying and jumping into the grave - N20,000
For crying jumping into the grave and grabbing the coffin - N25,000
For crying and entering into the coffin - N30,000