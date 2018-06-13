A man and his son were having a father-son bonding time on the beach on summer vacation when they found some shade and decided to sit under and have a little chit-chat.SON: (spots some secondary school kids on uniforms) Dad, who are those kids over there and why are they on uniforms?DAD: Oh. Those kids? They are on an excursion, my dear.SON: Why is that one raising his finger that high? (He said pointing).DAD: He wants to ask a question son (he sighs and leans back).Whilst they were conversing, a pretty girl on a very tight and intercoursey bikini passes by...SON: Dad, are you interested in joining those kids on their excursion?DAD: (still staring at the pretty girl) No. Why?SON: Dad, your thing between your legs wants to ask a question.