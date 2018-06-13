Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Relationship Joke: Telephone Conversations  (Read 327 times)

yetadem

Relationship Joke: Telephone Conversations
« on: Jan 03, 2016, 05:11 PM »
TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN LADIES

Mary: Hello Love!

Sarah: Hello babe, how are you today?

Mary: I'm fine dear; I've missed you a lot.

Sarah: And me too

Mary: I am calling just to inform you that I will pay you a visit this afternoon.

Sarah: Ok my dear; it will be a great pleasure to have you... I will be expecting you sweet.

AFTER DROPPING THE CALL:

Mary: I'm going to visit that dirty girl again.

Sarah: This witch is coming here again, she thinks I will buy her drinks with my money again, she must be joking.

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN BOYS

Togo: Bastard how far?

Buka: Madman I position! How that your drunk old man?

Togo: hahaha! Him dey... What of your imbecile brother?

Buka: hahahaha! Fool everybody dey... You dey house? I dey come charge phone for your house.

Togo: Ok! No wahala, bring money come make we drink beer.

Buka: Idiot like you. Later now!

AFTER DROPPING THE CALL:

Togo: That buka can be funny at times but always a great companion anytime.

Buka: Togo is just a reliable friend.

LESSON: Girls are always nice to each other, but they never like themselves...

Boys are always mean and rude, but they will always have each other's back.

TRUE or FALSE?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 