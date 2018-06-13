TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN LADIESMary: Hello Love!Sarah: Hello babe, how are you today?Mary: I'm fine dear; I've missed you a lot.Sarah: And me tooMary: I am calling just to inform you that I will pay you a visit this afternoon.Sarah: Ok my dear; it will be a great pleasure to have you... I will be expecting you sweet.AFTER DROPPING THE CALL:Mary: I'm going to visit that dirty girl again.Sarah: This witch is coming here again, she thinks I will buy her drinks with my money again, she must be joking.TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN BOYSTogo: Bastard how far?Buka: Madman I position! How that your drunk old man?Togo: hahaha! Him dey... What of your imbecile brother?Buka: hahahaha! Fool everybody dey... You dey house? I dey come charge phone for your house.Togo: Ok! No wahala, bring money come make we drink beer.Buka: Idiot like you. Later now!AFTER DROPPING THE CALL:Togo: That buka can be funny at times but always a great companion anytime.Buka: Togo is just a reliable friend.LESSON: Girls are always nice to each other, but they never like themselves...Boys are always mean and rude, but they will always have each other's back.TRUE or FALSE?