TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN LADIES
Mary: Hello Love!
Sarah: Hello babe, how are you today?
Mary: I'm fine dear; I've missed you a lot.
Sarah: And me too
Mary: I am calling just to inform you that I will pay you a visit this afternoon.
Sarah: Ok my dear; it will be a great pleasure to have you... I will be expecting you sweet.
AFTER DROPPING THE CALL:
Mary: I'm going to visit that dirty girl again.
Sarah: This witch is coming here again, she thinks I will buy her drinks with my money again, she must be joking.
TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN BOYS
Togo: Bastard how far?
Buka: Madman I position! How that your drunk old man?
Togo: hahaha! Him dey... What of your imbecile brother?
Buka: hahahaha! Fool everybody dey... You dey house? I dey come charge phone for your house.
Togo: Ok! No wahala, bring money come make we drink beer.
Buka: Idiot like you. Later now!
AFTER DROPPING THE CALL:
Togo: That buka can be funny at times but always a great companion anytime.
Buka: Togo is just a reliable friend.
LESSON: Girls are always nice to each other, but they never like themselves...
Boys are always mean and rude, but they will always have each other's back.
TRUE or FALSE?