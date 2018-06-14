Job Title: Brand Activation ExecutiveCompany: Integrated Marketing Communications CompanyJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingA rapidly expanding Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) company based in Lagos with strong competencies in public relations, brand strategy, event management and experiential marketing, seeks to hire competent and skilled individuals to fill the position above.Job Code.: AE04Responsibilities: – Include but not limited to the following: – Devising marketing strategies for assigned groups of products and ensuring effective implementation – Support new product launches, branding, market intelligence, sales target and promotion – Build and maintain a best in class innovative brand marketing and communication programme that directly impacts the business – Demonstrate measurable ROI on event and sponsorship investments. – Drive creativity and innovation to bring clients’ brands to life across multiple customer touch points – Master clients’ brands, and ensure best practice brand governance is applied across the organizationRequirements: – Candidates for this position must possess the following qualities:. – Candidate should have a minimum of Two (2) years experience and a minimum of BA/B.Sc in Mass Communication or equivalent in related field – Strong event management experience: from inception of new programmes and content messaging to execution and ROI management – Brand activation experience: internal and external brand development – Experience in instructing suppliers towards a precise brief and budget – Excellent interpersonal and communication skillsWhat’s on Offer: – Salary are competitive and benchmarked against industry standards.